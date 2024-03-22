Man found shot to death inside car, Cobb County police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a homicide in Cobb County after officials say a man was shot and killed.
Cobb County police said on Thursday night, officers received reports of an injured person inside a vehicle on Powers Ferry Road.
When officers arrived, they found 43-year-old Curtis Coleman inside the car with a gunshot wound.
Police confirmed that he was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further details have been provided.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945.
