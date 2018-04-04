0 Bernice King reflects on her father's legacy on 50th anniversary of MLK's death

ATLANTA - The Rev. Dr. Bernice King was just 5 years old when her father was assassinated.

King reflected on her father's legacy with Channel 2’s Jovita Moore as Atlanta, and the country, honored Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

Along with talking about her father, King also discussed the recent legal battles she's had with her brothers.

Bernice King was 5 when her father was killed. Hers is the little face we see in that memorable picture of the youngest King child on her mother’s lap at Dr. King’s funeral. I talked w her on how she continues to preserve her father’s legacy. Tonight at 8 #HonoringKing pic.twitter.com/ZiMGe8qmfD — Jovita Moore (@JovitaMoore) April 4, 2018

A photo of Bernice King snuggled near her mother has become an iconic image from her father's funeral 50 years ago.

King told Moore how her mother tried to explain her father’s death to a 5-year-old.

“I think I was just confused trying to sort through what all of this meant when she said you know, he's gone to live with God, you know, and when you see him, he will not be able to speak to you and all of that kind of stuff,” she said.

Bernice King now runs the center that preserves her father's legacy.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Channel 2 Action News and WSB Radio covered the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years ago, and now bring you the most comprehensive coverage on the anniversary.

In-depth stories, interviews with witnesses to history, the most extensive archive of photos, audio and video and extensive team coverage of Dr. King's far reaching impact.

“Do you feel like your father's legacy was obvious in this decision for students all across the country to walk out of school, protesting gun violence, asking for gun reform?” Moore asked King.

“You know, my father and my mother would just be ecstatic that a new generation -- she even predicted it -- she said there's going to come a time when there's another generation will rise up to address these social problems, and here it is. They are really rising up,” King said.

RELATED STORIES:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.