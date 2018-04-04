Bernice King reflects on her father's legacy on 50th anniversary of MLK's death

ATLANTA - The Rev. Dr. Bernice King was just 5 years old when her father was assassinated.
King reflected on her father's legacy with Channel 2’s Jovita Moore as Atlanta, and the country, honored Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.
Along with talking about her father, King also discussed the recent legal battles she's had with her brothers.
Bernice King was 5 when her father was killed. Hers is the little face we see in that memorable picture of the youngest King child on her mother’s lap at Dr. King’s funeral. I talked w her on how she continues to preserve her father’s legacy. Tonight at 8 #HonoringKing pic.twitter.com/ZiMGe8qmfD— Jovita Moore (@JovitaMoore) April 4, 2018
A photo of Bernice King snuggled near her mother has become an iconic image from her father's funeral 50 years ago.
King told Moore how her mother tried to explain her father’s death to a 5-year-old.
“I think I was just confused trying to sort through what all of this meant when she said you know, he's gone to live with God, you know, and when you see him, he will not be able to speak to you and all of that kind of stuff,” she said.
Bernice King now runs the center that preserves her father's legacy.
“Do you feel like your father's legacy was obvious in this decision for students all across the country to walk out of school, protesting gun violence, asking for gun reform?” Moore asked King.
“You know, my father and my mother would just be ecstatic that a new generation -- she even predicted it -- she said there's going to come a time when there's another generation will rise up to address these social problems, and here it is. They are really rising up,” King said.
As a new generation carries on Dr. King's teachings of nonviolence and unity, Moore asked King about the very public legal battles she's had with her two brothers over their father's estate.
“We have our differences. I don't think we, at least I’m not, ashamed of the fact that we have… I'm glad we have differences. I think it’s healthy, but again, what I think helps all of us, is the fact that we have that love for one another. That's why we can stand together, you know, and do what we do, and not feel like, something's not right about this,” King said.
“At the end of the day, you all are family?” Moore asked King.
“We are a family, yes we are,” King said.
