  • MLK 50: Social media reacts to 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's assassination

    By: Wilton Jackson

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It has been 50 years since the assassination of one America’s greatest leaders who would change the world forever, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    On April 4, 1986, King was shot in Memphis, Tennessee. An assassin silenced the voice that had energized America’s civil rights movement and challenged nation to live up to its highest ideals.  

    TRENDING STORIES:

    People shared their thoughts in reaction to the anniversary of the King’s assassination. 

     

     

     

     


     

     

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    MLK 50: Social media reacts to 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's…

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: US forces setting up positions in north Syria

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cosby defense alleges discrimination in jury selection

  • Headline Goes Here

    Top spy official: US will take more steps against Russia

  • Headline Goes Here

    Stocks drop again as US and China trade dispute escalates