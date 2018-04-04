MLK 50: Social media reacts to 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's assassination

ATLANTA - It has been 50 years since the assassination of one America’s greatest leaders who would change the world forever, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
On April 4, 1986, King was shot in Memphis, Tennessee. An assassin silenced the voice that had energized America’s civil rights movement and challenged nation to live up to its highest ideals.
People shared their thoughts in reaction to the anniversary of the King’s assassination.
Such an honor to have had you as a father and to still have you as a teacher. I greatly admire your courage and strength to love, and I learn from you daily. In the words of Maya Angelou, I “can be and be better because you existed.” Thank you. Miss you. #MLK #MLK50Forward pic.twitter.com/n9qD2X199z— Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 4, 2018
Today, on the 50th anniversary of his passing, the Atlanta Braves are proud to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #MLK #MLK50Forward pic.twitter.com/XUaD701bl2— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 4, 2018
Bernice A King speaks on April 4th https://t.co/8jRysMLqs5— Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 4, 2018
Today we honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination. Earlier this year I spoke about Dr. King’s legacy of justice and peace, and his impact on uniting Americans. #MLK50 Proclamation: https://t.co/XXtPO0VX5A pic.twitter.com/SH0esMSyMT— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2018
Today we reflect, relive & remember. #MLK50 #MLK50NCRM pic.twitter.com/vXTNEVilu5— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) April 4, 2018
