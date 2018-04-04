0 Huge crowd gathers at Lorraine Motel in Memphis to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A huge crowd has turned out at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was struck down by an assassin's bullet on April 4, 1968, and which has since become a shrine to the Nobel Peace Prize winner.

“Today, we remember my father’s death, but most importantly, we must remember the purpose and power of his life," Bernice King, the youngest of the civil rights martyr's four children, said in a statement. "Although this day is challenging for our family and for many around the world, I encourage you to hope today and to hope always."

At the Lorraine Motel, now the headquarters of the National Civil Rights Museum, a new exhibit called "MLK50: A Legacy Remembered" will be opened to the public Wednesday and feature photos, recorded speeches and personal belongings of the slain civil rights leader.

It’s a sacred place for many, including a woman Wilfon met from Memphis who said she wouldn’t miss this for the world.

“I wanted to remember Dr. King," Peggy Vanderbilt said. "I’m getting emotional now, I'm sorry. Just to remember him because he did a lot for us. And I thank God that he did come along to help us out.”

Bernice King previewed the exhibit this week along with Eric Holder, the first African-American U.S. attorney general.

The daylong commemoration at the National Civil Rights Museum will include dances and speeches focused on how Martin Luther King Jr. lived rather than how he died.

Speakers include the daughter of Robert Kennedy and the governor of Tennessee, Bill Haslam.

We’re outside the Lorraine Motel in Memphis where Martin Luther King, Jr was killed. Thousands are expected to gather here today to honor him. Join us for our live coverage throughout the day on @wsbtv. #HonoringMLK pic.twitter.com/7pNN934nkL — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) April 4, 2018

On this cold morning in Memphis, a ceremony is underway to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King, who died here 50 years ago today. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/CWQV0nLePF — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) April 4, 2018

