LIVE TWEET: Re-live the last 2 days of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life

ATLANTA - On April 4, 1968, a shot rang out in Memphis, Tennessee, that changed the world forever.
An assassin silenced the voice that had energized America’s civil rights movement and challenged our nation to live up to its highest ideals.
It has been 50 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.
April 3 (8:30 a.m. ET)
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his staff are in Atlanta, having an intense debate about whether they should go to Memphis; Dr. King strongly believes they should. #HonoringMLK #MLKtimeline— Honoring MLK 50 (@HonoringMLK) April 3, 2018
April 3 (9:30 a.m. ET)
A bomb threat forces the evacuation of Dr. King's Atlanta flight to Memphis. King, Ralph Abernathy, Bernard Lee, Andrew Young, and Dorothy Cotton exit the flight. #HonoringMLK #MLKtimeline— Honoring MLK 50 (@HonoringMLK) April 3, 2018
April 3 (9:40 a.m. ET)
The plane carrying Dr. King and SCLC leaders has been searched following the bomb threat, nothing has been found. #HonoringMLK #MLKtimeline— Honoring MLK 50 (@HonoringMLK) April 3, 2018
April 3 (10:30 a.m. ET)
Dr. King departs from Atlanta to Memphis on board Eastern Airlines flight 381. With him are Ralph Abernathy, Bernard Lee, Andrew Young, and Dorothy Cotton. #HonoringMLK #MLKtimeline pic.twitter.com/uupb9o4CFp— Honoring MLK 50 (@HonoringMLK) April 3, 2018
April 3 (11:30 a.m. ET)
Dr. King lands in Memphis at Gate 17 and is mobbed on the tarmac by media; crowd also includes law enforcement. Questioned about possible injunction against the march, King says he'll "cross that bridge when we come to it." #HonoringMLK #MLKtimeline— Honoring MLK 50 (@HonoringMLK) April 3, 2018
April 3 (11:45 a.m. ET)
Dr. King says his team has reached out to groups blamed for last week's violence here in Memphis and they have agreed to peaceful protests. #HonoringMLK #MLKtimeline pic.twitter.com/dsY9Nl3X94— Honoring MLK 50 (@HonoringMLK) April 3, 2018
April 3 (12:22 p.m. ET)
Dr. King checks into the Lorraine Motel. He and Ralph Abernathy will share Room 306 on the second floor. #HonoringMLK #MLKtimeline pic.twitter.com/ygMpj6rTUa— Honoring MLK 50 (@HonoringMLK) April 3, 2018
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Channel 2 Action News and WSB Radio covered the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years ago, and now bring you the most comprehensive coverage on the anniversary.
