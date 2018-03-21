0 Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - 50th anniversary of his assassination

ATLANTA - On April 4, 1968, a shot rang out in Memphis, Tennessee, that changed the world forever.

An assassin silenced the voice that had energized America’s civil rights movement and challenged our nation to live up to its highest ideals.

It has been 50 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.

To mark this important anniversary, Channel 2 Action News, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB Radio have teamed up to produce special coverage.

It begins with the WSB-TV documentary, “The Last Days of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” airing at 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

In-depth stories, interviews with witnesses to history, the most extensive archive of photos, audio and video and extensive team coverage of Dr. King's far reaching impact.

It will continue through the 50th anniversary of his death on April 4 and will culminate on April 9, the day the world paused to observe the funeral and burial of King in Atlanta.

Channel 2 Action News, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB Radio will reach back into their collective archives to put contemporary audiences in touch with a volatile time in our nation’s history.

The AJC is publishing a special section of historic front pages, photos and commentary.

WSB Radio will share commentary from legendary voices, speaking to the struggle of time.

On April 4, Channel 2 Action News will bring viewers live reports from Memphis, Washington, D.C., and here in Atlanta, where thousands are expected to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King.

The extensive archives of Channel 2 Action News, the AJC and WSB Radio includes rare video, photos and reports on Dr. King and the civil rights movement, which will take viewers back to that day.

At 7:01 p.m., the moment King was shot, church bells across the city will ring 39 times for his 39 years of life.

At 8:04 p.m., Channel 2 Action News will hold a moment of silence on-air and across our digital platforms.

Some of the people closest with Dr. King will tell their stories and most special memories including his daughter, Bernice King, and former U.S. Ambassador Andrew Young. They will also talk about how Dr. King's legacy is still having major impact.

Channel 2 Action News, the AJC and WSB Radio have teamed to produce an in-depth digital experience at HonoringMLK.com.

Viewers can follow Dr. King’s path to Memphis, listen to his friends and contemporaries talk about living through those perilous moments and see rare photos and video.

