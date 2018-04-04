0 Events around Atlanta honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

ATLANTA - Wednesday marks 50 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.

There are a handful of events planned throughout the city. Here's a running list:

All day: FedEx is paying for free admission for everyone on Wednesday at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights downtown. Features the “Live the Legacy” series of images by documentary photographer Jim Alexander. Extended hours: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., Atlanta.

All day: “Remembrance Week” at the King National Historic Park will run from Wednesday, the anniversary of King’s death, through Monday, the anniversary of his funeral procession. The Visitors Center, Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, and Freedom Hall are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Free. 450 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta.

All day: Beginning Wednesday, the 15-minute film, “The Last Days of King,” will play in the National Historic Park’s Visitors Center from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The film features Coretta Scott King, other members of the King family and close associates of MLK talking about King’s life and death.

10 a.m. Silent open house tours of the King Birth Home will run from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. To join the free tours, visitors must meet at the front steps of the Birth Home on Auburn Avenue, where a ranger will begin the tour.

10:30 a.m. The King Center presents this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Nonviolent Peace Prize to attorneys Benjamin Ferencz and Bryan Stevenson. Yolanda King Theater for Performing Arts (at the King Center). 449 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta.

1 p.m. “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” peformances at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. in the Glenn Room at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. Austin Broughton performs King’s unforgettable “Mountaintop” speech.

5:15 p.m. The National Historic Park will start a brief Remembrance Day commemorative program at 5:15 p.m. in the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church and end it at 6:01 p.m. On the day that King was killed in 1968, it was roughly 5:15 p.m. when he and his staff retreated to their rooms to dress for dinner.

7:01 p.m. King was shot exactly 50 years ago to the minute (at 6:01 p.m. Central Time). Bells will ring nationwide 39 times for King’s 39 years. And the three King siblings — Martin III, Dexter and Bernice — and Martin III’s daughter will lay a wreath at the crypt of Martin and Coretta King. King Center.

8 p.m. An hour-long television special, featuring reports from Memphis and Atlanta, begins on WSB-TV.

8:04 p.m. At the moment King was pronounced dead 50 years ago, the AJC and WSB will observe a moment of silence.

(A daylong series of activities and remembrances is planned for the Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. WSB-TV will be covering.)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Channel 2 Action News and WSB Radio covered the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years ago, and now bring you the most comprehensive coverage on the anniversary.

In-depth stories, interviews with witnesses to history, the most extensive archive of photos, audio and video and extensive team coverage of Dr. King's far reaching impact.

The March 21 documentary ‘The Last Days of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’ on Channel 2 kicked off a countdown of remembrance across the combined platforms of Channel 2 and its partners, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB Radio.

The three Atlanta news sources will release comprehensive multi-platform content through April 9, the anniversary of King’s funeral.

On April 4, the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination, the three properties will devote extensive live coverage to the memorials in Atlanta, Memphis and around the country.

The project will present a living timeline in real time as it occurred on that day in 1968, right down to the time the fatal shot was fired that ended his life an hour later.

The project will culminate on April 9 with coverage of the special processional in Atlanta marking the path of Dr. King’s funeral, which was watched by the world.

