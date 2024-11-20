BeltLine files plans to build 1,100 housing units, 30% of them affordable, in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta BeltLine filed plans on Friday with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs announcing their intent to build more than 1,000 residences in northwest Atlanta.

According to the development filings, the residences will be built under the project name “425 Chappell Road.”

The development will be set with at least 30% of the units to be affordable housing, along with the development of 5,000 square feet of commercial space. The overall project will be placed on a 32-acre site, according to the filing, which is located at 425 Chappell Road NW.

The BeltLine said the construction in Atlanta’s Bankhead/Historic Westin Heights area is the organization’s largest land acquisition to date, sitting next to 30 acres of Atlanta city-owned property.

Coordinating with Invest Atlanta and city officials, the BeltLine said they would be creating “an intentional development plan” that they said prioritizes affordable housing and supports small businesses while keeping the city connected.

The location for the Chappell Road development is near the Bankhead MARTA station and part of the Atlanta BeltLine’s Westside Trail. The site itself is being master planned with both transit and affordability in mind, according to the BeltLine.

The Atlanta BeltLine said in a release that they’d purchased the site from Brock Built Homes for $25.6 million, 30% below what it was appraised for, and that the development will boost both affordability and job creation.

Now, officials will have to determine the development’s regional impact as part of the approval process. The BeltLine is requesting approval for rezoning, variance, sewer, water, permitting and other project needs, with an expected completion date of sometime in 2030.

The project is expected to be valued at $270 million upon completion, with annual local tax revenues generated at roughly $3.1 million per year, according to development filings.

The development plan also says the design of the proposed community will not negatively impact local floodplains, and that they are taking actions to reduce and slow stormwater runoff to the nearby Proctor Creek as part of the building process.

