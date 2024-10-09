Atlanta Beltline adding new sections to Westside Trail, plans to develop abandoned rail corridor

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Beltline is working on adding to the Westside Trail, with four portions currently under construction.

The largest section of construction underway is next to Westside Park.

According to the organization’s most recent construction and design update, some portions will be finished in 2025, while others will be complete by 2027.

The new section is being referred to as the Kudzu Trail, according to the Beltline, and stretches from Lena Street and Washington Park to Law Street at the completed Westside Trail - Segment 3 and the Westside Beltline Connector.

So far, the organization has construction already underway and has built multiple bridges, the sixth of which is now ready for steel erection.

“Trail has been poured from Lena to Washington Manor and lights and cameras have been installed. This area is ready for landscaping. Grading along the Kudzu trail (abandoned rail line section of the trail) has begun as well,” the Beltline said, with construction to be finished in the spring of 2025.

Separately, construction efforts for the Westside Trail - Segment 6 section connecting the trail at Lawton Street SW to the portion at Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard is also underway.

The Beltline said the project is open but so far only has a sidewalk connection, rail corridor diversion with ramps and an adjacent sidewalk. When complete, the project will add a trail connection on the rail corridor.

“The project is moving into solicitation for a design firm, with design expected to run through early 2026 and construction to be complete by 2027, with landscaping to follow,” the Beltline said.

The full September update on construction projects at the Beltline can be found online.

