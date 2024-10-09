Atlanta wins almost $700,000 federal grant to fight violent crime

ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Justice awarded almost $700,000 to the City of Atlanta to help it fight violent crime through a new technology program.

According to the USDOJ, the grant was awarded to the city to support the Atlanta Police Department’s Atlanta Crime Gun Intelligence Center initiative.

The program, once established, would work to address violent crime by providing advanced technology and resources to APD.

“We are profoundly grateful for the grant that will establish the Atlanta Crime Gun Intelligence Center (ACGIC). This initiative will equip the Atlanta Police Department with advanced technology and critical resources to combat gun violence, disrupt drug trafficking, and dismantle gang activity,” said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum more effectively. “Through innovation and strategic partnerships, we are committed to enhancing the safety and security of our communities.”

The award from USDOJ is $699,539 and is the first to be won in the state of Georgia, with funds coming from the Local Law Enforcement Crime Gun Intelligence Center Integration Initiative, a Bureau of Justice Assistance program partnered the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Through the grant, Atlanta police will establish the ACGIC to process ballistic evidence in gang and repeat offender-involved cases more quickly and will expand APD’s use of the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.

The grant funding will also allow APD to partner with Georgia State University to “develop, implement and monitor” a variety of performance and outcome metrics for the ACGIC program.

“Reducing violent crime is a top priority for the Department of Justice, our office, and our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “Gun violence in particular remains a pervasive threat to our communities. This grant to the City of Atlanta will strengthen our ongoing collaborative efforts with the Atlanta Police Department and reflects the long-standing and successful partnerships our offices have forged to reduce and prevent violent crime.”

