Atlanta purchases troubled club’s property for BeltLine’s expansion into Buckhead

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has purchased the site of the former Elleven45 Lounge as part of the Atlanta BeltLine’s expansion.

Elleven45 Lounge shut down in August after a judge ruled it a public nuisance. The city took legal action against the club after a Mother’s Day shooting that killed two people.

“We saw an opportunity to acquire this property around the same time that this nuisance operator of a club found themselves in trouble with me and the courts,” Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens said Thursday.

The city’s acquisition went through this week. Channel 2′s Brittany Kleinpeter learned that the city purchased the property for $11 million.

The former club property will now see new life as the BeltLine expands its northwest trail into Buckhead.

“The 22-mile Atlanta BeltLine is one of the most transformative projects across the entire nation,” Dickens said. “It supports economic as well as our social needs for our residents.”

Officials broke ground on the land, which includes three parcels of property, last week. The area will become Segment One of the Northwest Trail that starts at Peachtree Park Drive.

The trail will feature a suspension bridge over Peachtree Creek and end at the Kinsey Court cul-de-sac.

The BeltLine’s expansion onto the property will put an end to questions surrounding the Elleven45 lounge.

“Our frustrations led to our actions,” Dickens said.

Officials said that the BeltLine expects to have 85% of the BeltLine completed or under construction by the end of this year. They also hope to have 18 miles of the 22-mile project finished in time for the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

