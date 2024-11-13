City leaders celebrate new addition of Atlanta’s Beltline along Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — City leaders gathered near Piedmont Park for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Atlanta Beltline Northeast Trail - Segment 1 on Tuesday.

The newly completed 0.9-mile section is the latest addition to the Beltline mainline loop.

The new segment begins at the intersection of 10th Street and Monroe Drive and extends along Piedmont Park to Westminster Drive, linking the Midtown, Virginia Highland, and Morningside neighborhoods.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta City Councilmember Alex Wan, Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett, Atlanta Public School Board Member Ken Zeff, and Sam Green, President & Chairperson of the Midtown Neighborhood Alliance were among those who attended.

