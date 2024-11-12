Around 80 vehicles damaged at Atlanta high rise after overnight break-ins

ATLANTA — Around 80 cars were broken into overnight at an Atlanta high-rise apartment building parking lot.

Atlanta police said that at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to multiple break-in calls at the Cottonwood Westside Apartments on 14th Street.

Officers said a man wearing a hoodie climbed the fence at the property and damaged these vehicles. Police said he was by himself.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said most of the vehicles involved only sustained damage.

Officers are meeting with the car owners to determine if anything was stolen.

Police are continuing to investigate these break-ins.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group