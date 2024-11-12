Around 80 vehicles damaged at Atlanta high rise after overnight break-ins

ATLANTA — Around 80 cars were broken into overnight at an Atlanta high-rise apartment building parking lot.
Atlanta police said that at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to multiple break-in calls at the Cottonwood Westside Apartments on 14th Street.
Officers said a man wearing a hoodie climbed the fence at the property and damaged these vehicles. Police said he was by himself.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said most of the vehicles involved only sustained damage.
Officers are meeting with the car owners to determine if anything was stolen.
Police are continuing to investigate these break-ins.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Could drugs like Ozempic help with substance abuse disorders? Here’s what we found
- Meet Penny and Porter: The iconic Pink Pig is bringing holiday magic to a new generation
- Kirby Smart calls UGA backup safety an ‘idiot’ for appearing to celebrate loss to Ole Miss
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group