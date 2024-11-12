Meet Penny and Porter: The iconic Pink Pig is bringing holiday magic to a new generation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The iconic Pink Pig is back to spread holiday cheer to a new generation of kids.

The beloved holiday tradition debuted as Priscilla the Pig at Macy’s nearly 70 years ago. Now, the Pink Pig is back, but this time, it’s Priscilla’s grandchildren, Penny and Porter.

Penny and Porter are trains that children can climb aboard and ride around the Georgia Festival of Trees at Gas South Convention Center from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1.

The Georgia Festival of Trees is the state’s largest holiday event focused on spreading holiday magic with a heart to end human trafficking.

The new Pink Pig will officially debut at the Opening Night Gala on Friday, Nov. 22.

The pig-themed train for children and adults was first created in 1953 by Rich’s. The new version will transport guests on a magical ride through the Georgia Festival of Trees and will cost $5 per rider.

Priscilla the Pig was a staple of Atlanta’s Christmas Season beginning in 1953, when the original children’s train ride debuted at the Rich’s store downtown. The ride began as a monorail along the ceiling of Rich’s department store. The ride was later moved to the store’s roof and did a brief stint at Egleston Hospital.

“It’s an honor to bring back the Pink Pig to a new generation of Georgians,” said Georgia Festival of Trees Executive director, Angie Ulibarri. “Macy’s Pink Pig has been an iconic symbol of the holidays in Atlanta, and it’s exciting to officially ring in the holiday season with this timeless tradition.”

A new version of Priscilla graced the Macy’s store at Lenox Square starting in 2003 until she was retired in 2021. The train wove through a life-sized storybook that featured Priscilla and her friends.

The original pink pigs, Priscilla and Percival, now live at the Atlanta History Center.

