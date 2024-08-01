The Pink Pig to return in 2024 at Georgia Festival of Trees

She’s coming back!

Nearly 70 years since Macy’s Pink Pig made its grand debut in Atlanta, a new generation will now enjoy the beloved tradition. The Pink Pig will return to Atlanta for this year’s Georgia Festival of Trees, offering Georgians a new twist on the holiday tradition.

Georgia Festival of Trees, the state’s largest holiday event focused on spreading holiday magic with a heart to end human trafficking, will take place at Gas South Convention Center from Saturday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Dec. 1. The new Pink Pig will debut at the Opening Night Gala on Friday, Nov. 22.

“We are thrilled for the Gas South Convention Center to be the new home of the Georgia Festival of Trees!” said Stan Hall, CEO at Gas South District. “The festival is the premier event to kick off the holiday season, and with this year’s grand debut of the Pink Pig, it’s the perfect time for our Gwinnett community to embrace this beloved tradition.”

The Pink Pig is a pig-themed train for children and adults first created in 1953 by Rich’s. The new version will transport guests on a magical ride through the Georgia Festival of Trees and will be open each day from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1, except Nov. 27-28 when the festival will be closed for Thanksgiving. The Pink Pig will cost $5 per rider.

Pricilla the Pig was a staple of Atlanta’s Christmas Season beginning in 1953, when the original children’s train ride debuted at the Rich’s store downtown. The ride began as a monorail along the ceiling of Rich’s department store. The ride was later moved to the store’s roof and did a brief stint at Egleston Hospital.

“It’s an honor to bring back the Pink Pig to a new generation of Georgians,” said Georgia Festival of Trees Executive director, Angie Ulibarri. “Macy’s Pink Pig has been an iconic symbol of the holidays in Atlanta, and it’s exciting to officially ring in the holiday season with this timeless tradition.”

A new version of Pricilla graced the Macy’s store at Lenox Square starting in 2003 until she was retired in 2021. The train wove through a life-sized storybook that featured Priscilla and her friends.

The original pink pigs, Pricilla and Percival, now live at the Atlanta History Center.

Georgia Festival of Trees is an eight-day festival featuring a dazzling display of Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces and nativities for auction.

