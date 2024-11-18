Baby gorilla at Zoo Atlanta dies days after birth

ATLANTA — A newborn gorilla at Zoo Atlanta has died, officials announced on Monday.

Zoo Atlanta said that the female baby gorilla, who was born on Nov. 13 to mother Kambera, was found dead on Monday morning.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of not just this special little individual, but by the loss of a newborn member of a critically endangered species. Like humans, newborn gorillas are very fragile, and the first few days of life are uncertain for any baby animal,” said Gina Ferrie, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation.

The baby gorilla was observed on Friday by zoo staff members to conduct a neonatal exam and to make sure she was properly hydrated and fed. Then, the zoo returned the baby to her mother.

The zoo said a necropsy, which is the animal equivalent of an autopsy, will be conducted to learn what caused the infant’s death.

