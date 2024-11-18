Atlanta mother found guilty of killing her 2 young sons by putting them inside an oven

ATLANTA — A jury found a mother guilty on all counts in the murder of her two children investigators say she put in an oven.
Lamora Williams learned her fate on Friday after a two-week trial in Fulton County.
Williams called police in Oct. 2017 and claimed she came home to find her two sons, 1-year-old Ja’Karter Penn and 2-year-old Ke’Yaunte Penn, dead. She blamed their deaths on a relative who was caring for them, but police said that was a lie.
Investigators said Williams placed the two toddlers in an oven. Autopsy reports showed both boys had been burned.
In 2017, the children’s father told Channel 2 Action News that the death of his sons was like a nightmare.
“It’s like a real horror movie. It’s like Friday the 13th,” Jameel Penn said.
Williams’ sister told Channel 2 Action News that she had a history of mental illness and her nephews’ deaths could have been prevented if the state intervened.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the judge’s office to confirm sentencing.
