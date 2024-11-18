12-year-old threatened to shoot up school if Mike Tyson lost to Jake Paul in Netflix fight

ATLANTA — A 12-year-old girl has been charged after threatening to shoot up her school if Mike Tyson lost his match against Jake Paul on Friday night.

The girl goes to Georgetown Middle School in Georgetown County, South Carolina.

The Sheriff’s Office said the student made the threat in a Snap on Snapchat and told deputies later that it was a joke.

The girl has been charged with school threats and will be subject to disciplinary actions from the school district.

The match was the first live sports event on Netflix was viewed in 60 million households, the streaming company said Saturday. Netflix said further details on viewership would be available at some point this week.

Tyson ultimately lost to Paul after eight rounds in the ring.

