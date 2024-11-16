Zoo Atlanta announces birth of new baby western lowland gorilla

ATLANTA — Western lowland gorilla Kambera, a resident of Zoo Atlanta, recently gave birth to a new baby gorilla.

According to Zoo Atlanta, both Kambera and her infant are being closely monitored and the infant has not yet been seen nursing.

The birth, which happened on Nov. 23, was the 26th gorilla born at Zoo Atlanta, according to officials.

The infant is a female western lowland gorilla and the zoo said she appears healthy and displays a strong grip and normal vocalizations.

In the same fashion, Kambera is showing positive maternal inclinations like holding her baby and responding to the infant’s vocalizations.

“We are very encouraged and cautiously optimistic that the baby will be able to nurse regularly in the near future,” said Sam Rivera, DVM, Vice President of Animal Health. “Intervention is never a preferred measure unless an infant’s health is in question, as we always want to see gorilla babies remain with their mothers with no human interference. Fortunately, our teams were prepared for a variety of outcomes with this birth. We continue to closely watch both Kambera and the infant to ensure both remain healthy.”

On Nov. 15, zoo officials said they briefly took the infant from her mother Kambera to do a neonatal exam and ensure she was properly hydrated an fed, and was then returned.

Zoo officials said they even had a plan in place in case Kambera, who is 25, did not accept her newborn, as he had previously rejected one of her offspring before becoming a Zoo Atlanta resident.

Since living at the zoo over the last 18 months, officials said she has had opportunities to observe the maternal care of one of her troop members and an experienced mother, Shalia, the mother of Willie B. III. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums Gorilla Species Survival Plan had recommended the move to Zoo Atlanta for this reason, according to officials.

