Lake Lanier boaters report algal blooms, association warns swimmers to avoid the water

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Lake Lanier Association is warning lakegoers to avoid the water due to an algal bloom appearing on the lake.

In images posted by the LLA online, blooms are visible on the surface of the water near a boat dock.

The organization said some boaters and lakegoers have reported the blooms.

“Please DO NOT enter the water in areas where you see what looks like green paint splattering the water or shores. These algal blooms can be especially harmful for YOU and your furry friends!” the LLA posted.

As far as why the blooms are showing up, LLA said it was due to a “deadly combination” of “unseasonable warm fall, lack of rain and the lake turning over, combined with our affection for green lawns.”

The association said the blooms are most common in shallow waters and is expected to dissipate with rain.

However, since the algal blooms “come and go,” LLA is urging people to stay out of the water and to report any sightings.

Toxicity of the reported blooms have not been confirmed yet, but LLA said “the severity of the concern is worth alerting and we advise you visit the lake with caution.”

The association said they’ve submitted samples from the reported algae to the Gwinnett County Water Resources Laboratory and are hopeful they can share results in the next few days.

To report a problem, including algae, at Lake Lanier, there’s an online form to fill out here.

