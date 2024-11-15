3 convicted child molesters on the run in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three people are considered on the run after not registering as sex offenders.

Investigators told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that all three are repeat offenders who have child molestation convictions.

“They have missed their annual appointments, and now we don’t know where they’re at,” said Sergeant Erika Eddington.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She says Tony Bradley, Daunterius Grimes and Trisha Stossel are the focus of a countywide search just weeks after the sheriff’s office participated in Operation Watchful Eye.

From Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 78 sheriff’s offices across the state arrested 67 offenders and issued 143 warrants for sex offenders accused of violating state registration laws.

“They need that information to know where these sex offenders are in their communities,” Sgt. Eddington said.

The sheriff’s office is calling on all communities to keep an eye out for these three missing sex offenders who investigators haven’t seen or heard from since 2023.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We need the community to really help us bring these people in. That’s what’s most important,” Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Director of Communications Natalie Ammons said.

Anyone who knows where they may be should contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group