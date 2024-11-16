Robocalls across the US have declined; What calls are Georgians’ phones getting spammed with?

ATLANTA — Despite the seemingly endless political calls and texts, the Federal Trade Commission reported that the number of robocalls ringing into phones across the United States had actually gone down in the past year.

Complaints across the U.S. dropped by 33,000 according to the most recent report, but the most common complaint call, debt reduction offers, were up by 85%.

Last year, 1.1 million complaints came in compared to nearly 3.5 million in 2021. Officials said this is the third year in a row where the number of reported robocalls have decreased.

Compared to other states, Georgia was ranked 20th for most robocalls and spam calls, with residents filing 65,710 complaints, according to FTC data.

The biggest complaints reported by Georgians were calls about medical plans and prescription calls, as well as imposter phone calls, debt reduction, warranty and protection plans, plus vacation timeshares.

More than 7,400 calls that the FTC received complaints about from Georgia were medical and prescription-focused.

The FTC also reported that 35,496 robocalls were reported, while 24,663 live calls were sent in as complaints to the federal agency.

For anyone getting unwanted calls from telemarketers, you can report the numbers online here.

You can also register for the FTC’s National Do Not Call Registry at the same site.

