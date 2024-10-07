Atlanta police searching for man who stole from Greenbriar Mall jewelry store

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a jewelry robbery at Greenbriar Mall on Tuesday.

Police say they responded to reports of a robbery at 2841 Greenbriar Pkwy at 6:30 p.m., corresponding with the Gold and Diamond Castle Kiosk.

Surveillance video shows suspects in the video walked into the jewelry store and asked about a piece of jewelry, priced at $14,000.

As the store clerk grabbed the jewelry and presented it to one of the men, one of them grabbed the item and attempted to snatch it from the employee causing it to break.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at here, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

