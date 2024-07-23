Atlanta police investigating several recent thefts

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating several property thefts in recent days.

It’s an important reminder to keep a close eye on your valuables.

One theft happened Saturday at the Boutique Day Spa on Monroe Drive in northeast Atlanta.

The victim said a man walked in while she was getting a massage and walked out with her wallet and phone.

Atlanta police sent Channel 2 Action News a video of a man breaking into a minivan on Edgewood Avenue in the King Historic District.

The thief wasn’t very sneaky though.

He was wearing a fluorescent green vest.

Another video from Atlanta police shows a man removing items from an unlocked car on Whitefoord Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

Police have no reason to believe that these thefts are connected.

