Atlanta police investigating several recent thefts

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating several property thefts in recent days.
It’s an important reminder to keep a close eye on your valuables.
One theft happened Saturday at the Boutique Day Spa on Monroe Drive in northeast Atlanta.
The victim said a man walked in while she was getting a massage and walked out with her wallet and phone.
Atlanta police sent Channel 2 Action News a video of a man breaking into a minivan on Edgewood Avenue in the King Historic District.
The thief wasn’t very sneaky though.
He was wearing a fluorescent green vest.
Another video from Atlanta police shows a man removing items from an unlocked car on Whitefoord Avenue in southeast Atlanta.
Police have no reason to believe that these thefts are connected.
