Atlanta police investigating fatal stabbing on beltline near Ansley Park

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A man is dead after a fatal stabbing in Northeast Atlanta.

Atlanta Police say they responded to 243 Montgomery Ferry Drive NE in reference to a person stabbed. When they arrived, they found a man with a stab wound.

Officials say the victim was not alert, conscious or breathing and was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

