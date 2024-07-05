"I feel very violated:" Video shows thieves steal trailer of professional race karts, tools

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Surveillance video shows thieves steal a trailer full of professional racing karts, tools, uniforms, and other equipment from a local kart racing team in Forsyth County

According to the team’s owner, the entire theft took less than 12 minutes to execute.

The incident unfolded early Tuesday morning at DCT Karting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Surveillance video shows two masked suspects arriving in a red F-150 pickup truck. In the video, the suspects use a sledgehammer to break the lock on the trailer, which contained valuable items including two karts, 24 sets of tires, and various uniforms.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden talked to Leo Oliveira, who owns the company, who said he’s heartbroken.

“We travel all over the country, racing these kinds of karts right here,” Oliveira said. “I feel absolutely violated. Truly. I’m heartbroken. I feel very violated. It’s not a good feeling.”

The shocking video, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

‘We are all heartbroken’: Father of 11-year-old injured in deadly triple shooting speaks out

©2024 Cox Media Group