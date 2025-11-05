Atlanta nonprofit opens another free grocery store for students and their families

ATLANTA — Another free, full-service grocery store is coming to a Georgia school today.

Atlanta-based nonprofit Goodr and Amazon are opening a store inside Alcovy High School in Covington.

The on-campus market will provide monthly access to fresh produce, proteins, and household staples at no cost to eligible students and their families.

The new, free grocery store comes at a time when more than 1.4 million Georgians remain affected by uncertainty surrounding SNAP benefits.

The school will celebrate the grand opening of the store at 11 a.m. today.

Officials from Goodr, Amazon, the school system, and the school’s principal will all speak at the ceremony.

Goodr already operates free grocery stores in Atlanta at the William Walker Recreation Center, in Stonecrest at Martin Luther King, Jr. High School, and at The Kindezi School at Gideons Elementary in Southwest Atlanta.

If you’d like to learn more about how your business or nonprofit can partner with Goodr, visit their website.

