Fiery crash involving UPS plane reported near Louisville airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A plane crash has been reported near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky on Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville police confirmed that injuries have been reported as a result of the crash, but did not comment on the severity of those injuries.

Metro Atlanta-based UPS confirmed that one of its aircraft was involved in the incident, and that three crew members were on board.

UPS has been notified of an incident/accident involving one of our aircraft in Louisville, KY. Updates will be posted on https://t.co/zvvXSPZgid as they become available. — UPS Airlines (@UPSAirlines) November 4, 2025

The Federal Aviation Administration says the McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft was on its way to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, and crashed at 5:15 p.m.

Aerial images from the area show massive flames and major plumes of smoke.

The police have issued a shelter-in-place order for everyone within five miles of the airport.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg posted on X that details are still being gathered, but the plane was carrying 280,000 pounds of fuel.

Rachel and I are praying for victims of the UPS plane that crashed during takeoff at 5:15 p.m. We have every emergency agency responding to the scene. There are multiple injuries and the fire is still burning. There are many road closures in the area – please avoid the scene.… — Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) November 4, 2025

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear posted on X that the situation was “serious.”

Kentucky, we are aware of a reported plane crash near Louisville International Airport. First responders are onsite, and we will share more information as available. Please pray for the pilots, crew and everyone affected. We will share more soon. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 4, 2025

Details on what led up to the crash have not been released.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Online records from the NTSB show they investigated four accidents in Louisville last year.

