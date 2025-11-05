Local

Fiery crash involving UPS plane reported near Louisville airport

By WSBTV.com News Staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A plane crash has been reported near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky on Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville police confirmed that injuries have been reported as a result of the crash, but did not comment on the severity of those injuries.

Metro Atlanta-based UPS confirmed that one of its aircraft was involved in the incident, and that three crew members were on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft was on its way to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, and crashed at 5:15 p.m.

Aerial images from the area show massive flames and major plumes of smoke.

The police have issued a shelter-in-place order for everyone within five miles of the airport.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg posted on X that details are still being gathered, but the plane was carrying 280,000 pounds of fuel.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear posted on X that the situation was “serious.”

Details on what led up to the crash have not been released.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Online records from the NTSB show they investigated four accidents in Louisville last year.

