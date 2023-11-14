Atlanta elementary school helps feed its students’ families with free grocery store

ATLANTA — An elementary school in southwest Atlanta is doing much more than just educating its young students.

It’s helping to feed them and their families.

Margaret Harris says it’s one of the most rewarding roles she’s ever had.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I always see excitement when it comes to our little snacks,” Harris said.

And almost anything else a child would like is in the grocery store she works in.

The store is inside a school, The Kindezi School at Gideons Elementary in Southwest Atlanta.

“If your children are hungry they’re not going to learn. They may not even attend school because they haven’t had anything to eat,” Winfrey Young of the Pittsburgh Collaborative said.

Young heads up a nonprofit that helps fund the store.

Four afternoons a week, Gideons’ students and their parents are able to shop.

And all the items are free.

“There are name-brand foods here. High-quality foods. We looked into that,” the school’s Director of Operations Morgan Prime said.

“They get a chance to shop with dignity and choice anytime they need it,” Principal Robert Owens said.

The school sits in an underserved community.

Many of Gideons Elementary’s families need help.

The school provides for both mind and body.

Harris carries the title of Store Champion.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Champions attend nearby Spelman College.

She’s more than a clerk to the store’s young clients, she’s a role model.

“I’m so proud to be here representing myself as a Black woman in education, as well as attending Spelman College to support these students and show them there are opportunities just 10 minutes away from them,” Harris said.

To learn more about the Goodr Store at Gideons Elementary, click here: thepittsburghcollaborative.com.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Viral video shows thieves running into Amazon truck, stealing packages, APD investigating Thieves can be seen hopping into the back of the truck while the driver was making a delivery.

©2023 Cox Media Group