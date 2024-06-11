Atlanta Mayor Dickens asks MARTA to hold off on Five Points Station renovation

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has asked MARTA to hold off on a major renovation of the Five Points rail station.
He wants to take a closer look at an operational audit of the transit agency to find out where its money is going.
In a letter to MARTA’s CEO Collie Greenwood, Dickens said the preliminary findings from the audit “highlights several areas that require additional clarity and attention.”
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Renovation of the Five Points station in downtown Atlanta was supposed to start next month and would take up to four years to complete.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Judge orders Young Thug’s attorney to serve jail time after being held in contempt of court
- Video shows GA couple’s close encounter with shark at Fla. beach days after shark attacks injure 3
- Kennesaw police investigating after human remains found by person picking blueberries
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group