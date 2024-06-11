Atlanta Mayor Dickens asks MARTA to hold off on Five Points Station renovation

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has asked MARTA to hold off on a major renovation of the Five Points rail station.

He wants to take a closer look at an operational audit of the transit agency to find out where its money is going.

In a letter to MARTA’s CEO Collie Greenwood, Dickens said the preliminary findings from the audit “highlights several areas that require additional clarity and attention.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Renovation of the Five Points station in downtown Atlanta was supposed to start next month and would take up to four years to complete.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Testimony continues in trial of ex-officer accused of murdering teen

©2024 Cox Media Group