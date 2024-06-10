Kennesaw police investigating after possible human remains found

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw police are investigating reports of human skeletal remains found in a wooded area.

Police said someone stumbled on the remains near Frey Road NW and George Busbee Parkway. Police have not confirmed the remains are human. It’s unclear how long they have been at the location.

Police have not said if they suspect foul play.

