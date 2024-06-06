MARTA plans to limit access to Five Points Station in downtown Atlanta for up to 4 years

ATLANTA — MARTA is getting pushback on plans to close access to the Five Points station in downtown Atlanta for up to four years.

A major renovation project will start next month, affecting thousands of riders.

It’s MARTA’s busiest station where all lines cross in the middle of the city and 17,000 people walk, bike, or bus to enter the rail system there daily.

Starting in July, trains will still run their normal schedules, but access to the station from the street will close.

MARTA’s renovation of the Five Points station means closing off access to it for up to four years.

During the closure, anyone getting there by bus or on foot will have to use other nearby stations like Georgia State, Peachtree Center, or Georgia World Congress Center.

Access to transfers through Five Points won’t be impacted if you use the stairs.

But some elevators will close, meaning anyone who is disabled will have to catch a mobility shuttle, which is scheduled to run every five minutes from adjoining stations.

“I see they’re renovating it and making it look better, but close it down for four years? That’s not going to be good,” passenger Toshia Alexander said.

During last week’s transportation committee, city council members questioned MARTA’s general manager and CEO.

Collie Greenwood laid out a timeline showing a shutdown of access until 2028, with a brief reopening period during the summer of 2026 for the World Cup matches in Atlanta.

“We’re well aware of the impact. This may well be one of the largest efforts we’re going to undertake in terms of engagement and accommodation,” Greenwood said.

Organizers and transit advocates like Propel ATL have formed a coalition to halt the closure of the station to buses and pedestrians.

More than a dozen just sent a letter to MARTA’s CEO asking for possible alternatives.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke with MARTA’s chief capital officer Thursday, who said they want to clarify that the initial closure will last 18 months until the World Cup.

Then they will reevaluate with the goal to open at least one entrance to the station well before the four years.

Customers needing an elevator to transfer between the North and East Lines and the South and West Lines must exit at either Georgia State or Peachtree Center Stations and board a shuttle. Visit www.itsmarta.com/fivepoints for trip planning to ensure elevator access.

Other changes include:

Beginning July 29, the MARTA Police Precinct, RideStore, Lost and Found, Reduced Fare office, and MARTA HOPE office will move to the parking lot at Ashby Station.

StationSoccer, MARTA Market, and the community garden will temporarily close.

Beginning July 29, customers will not be able to access tunnels to the federal building and Underground Atlanta.

Beginning July 29, there will be no restroom access at Five Points.

Bus routes 3, 40, and 813 will continue to stop near Five Points.

Routes operated by regional transit partners CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett, and Xpress will run as scheduled.

