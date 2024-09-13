Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon is a world record holder

ATLANTA — Freddie Falcon, the Atlanta Falcons mascot, is living up to his name and soaring right into a world record.

The high-flying mascot is the current Guinness World Record holder for the highest indoor rope swing drop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Falcons posted a video on their social media accounts showing Freddie swinging 143 feet from the top of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

.@FreddieFalcon, the Guinness World Records Title Holder for the highest indoor rope swing drop! pic.twitter.com/qKsR9DrRlL — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 8, 2024

TRENDING STORIES:

The official record height is 143 feet, 5.25 inches.

The record was officially set during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

North Georgia animal sanctuary ‘lost everything’ after catching fire They say the fire was so hot, even their van was "melted."

©2024 Cox Media Group