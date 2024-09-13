Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon is a world record holder

ATLANTA — Freddie Falcon, the Atlanta Falcons mascot, is living up to his name and soaring right into a world record.
The high-flying mascot is the current Guinness World Record holder for the highest indoor rope swing drop.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Falcons posted a video on their social media accounts showing Freddie swinging 143 feet from the top of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
.@FreddieFalcon, the Guinness World Records Title Holder for the highest indoor rope swing drop! pic.twitter.com/qKsR9DrRlL— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 8, 2024
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘We lost everything:’ North Georgia animal rescue goes up in flames
- Want the Uber, but not the driver? This could be your answer
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls out ‘racist’ tweets against VP Kamala Harris
The official record height is 143 feet, 5.25 inches.
The record was officially set during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group