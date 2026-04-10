Atlanta Dogwood Festival is underway, with security top of mind

ATLANTA — The 90th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival is underway at Piedmont Park.

This arts festival celebrates the blooming dogwood trees in midtown.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers was live at the park.

Event organizers say safety is their top concern, especially since this is the first major event at Piedmont Park since two teens were shot there last weekend.

There will be a small cost to get in, $5 today, $10 tomorrow and Sunday.

There are now extra security measures to keep 260 vendors safe as well as the tens of thousands of people who will visit the park throughout the weekend.

Festival organizers say they worked on their security plan with Atlanta police.

They’ll have extra officers in the park and more patrolling the side streets to keep illegal parking from happening.

“Because of what happened last weekend, the police chief has announced that not only do we have our large security plan and traffic control in place, the city is going to supplement that as well, so this is going to be the safest place in Atlanta all weekend,” said Brian Hill, the festival’s executive director.

They say APD will be visible.

Police say they want everyone to have a good time but also a safe time.

“If you see something that seems out of place, call 911 right away,” said APD Chief Darin Schierbaum. “We’re gonna have extra 911 operators working this weekend. It’s gonna be safe and we’re gonna have an enjoyable time. And if you’re gonna come there to cause harm, we’re going hold you accountable.”

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