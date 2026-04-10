Man drowns while fishing at Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Pickens County man who was fishing at Lake Lanier drowned Friday morning.

Ronald Lamar Kirk, 75, was pronounced dead at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after he fell from a boat.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a location on Arrowhead Drive in Gainesville around 9:45 a.m.

They located the victim unresponsive in the lake and pulled him from the water.

The investigation determined Kirk and his 89-year-old uncle, Joe Franklin Kirk, had been fishing when the younger Kirk’s lure became stuck on a dock.

He slipped and fell into the water when he was trying to free the lure. His uncle attempted to remove him from the water but was unable to, so he went to the nearest house to call for help.

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