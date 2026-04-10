1 critically injured in shooting in metro Atlanta shopping center

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition.

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This is a developing story. We have a Channel 2 News photographer headed to the scene with the latest updates beginning on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

On Friday afternoon, South Fulton police responded to a shooting at 5370 Campbellton Fairburn Road, where authorities said the shooting appeared to have happened outside a Zaxby’s in the plaza.

The victim was later found near a nearby La Fiesta restaurant and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) are on scene conducting an active investigation.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

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