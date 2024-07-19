Do you know your rights at work? New class aims to teach fair labor practices

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is launching a new education program aimed at teaching Atlanta business owners and residents about their rights and obligations when it comes to fair labor practices.

The Labor Rights Education Program is now underway, starting off with a micro-grant initiative to provide the training needed to understand those rights.

“The Labor Rights Education Program (LREP) initiative reflects the City’s commitment to creating a fair, safe, and inclusive working environment for everyone,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “This initiative will allow our community to be educated and ensure all business owners and employees understand their rights and are empowered to exercise those rights.”

City officials said the LREP is meant to provide essential education and awareness about labor regulations, and the responsibilities of businesses with employees.

“Through this initiative, the City of Atlanta demonstrates its dedication to fostering a well-informed and equitable workforce. The program is inclusive of both workers and business owners, ensuring that all parties are equipped with the knowledge they need to thrive in a fair and compliant workplace environment,” according to the mayor’s office.

So far, $20,000 was awarded to two organizations, Georgia Stand-Up and the Partnership for Southern Equity.

Atlanta officials said the organizations were given the funds and are tasked with providing comprehensive education for LREP, as well as operating an awareness campaign for the program.

The LREP will include workshops, information sessions and distributing resources for education to both workers and employers about fair labor practices, workplace safety and other issues.

The program will run from July to December, according to the city.

For more information, curious Atlanta businesses and workers can call the Atlanta Department of Labor and Employment Services at 404-546-3000.

