Atlanta to adjust some water bills, may refund others after water main breaks

ATLANTA — As water flowed over Atlanta streets during days of water main breaks and repairs in the city, the high volume of water could have an impact on customers.

To help residents deal with the potential bills, boosted by “burst water service lines,” the Atlanta City Council put forward resolutions to both adjust water and sewer service charges on customers impacted by the water crisis and refund customers who had to overpay as a result of charges accrued from the water crisis.

City council members approved set total dollar amounts the city will pay or adjust for both the refunds and waivers on billing.

For refunds, the city will refund up to $139,975.49, according to documents from the Atlanta City Council.

Separately, the city will allow bill adjustments and waivers up to a total of $251,697.17.

The refund and waiver ordinances passed in the same council session as the creation of a $5 million loss recovery fund to assist business owners impacted by the nearly week-long water outages in Atlanta.

With water service restored to Atlanta, residents and businesses were able to use their water again as of Wednesday morning.

On Thursday morning, the ongoing boil water advisory was lifted for the city, meaning residents were given the all-clear to use their water for food and hydration needs.

