Atlanta water department slowly pressurizing water lines, water may flow from hydrants

ATLANTA — Now that water main break repairs in Atlanta have finished and service is flowing back to homes and businesses, the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management is working to pressurize the city’s water lines by removing excess air.

During this process, though, there are some things to be on the lookout for coming out of your taps, but officials say not to be concerned.

“Dirt and sediment may be seen during the initial return of water service. Do not be alarmed if you see water flowing from the hydrant or down your street,” according to water officials.

In the meantime, there’s still a boil water advisory in effect for parts of Atlanta as the city slowly brings the water system back online to full functionality.

“DWM is following its flushing protocols for the water system as a precautionary measure and has tested the affected zones to confirm that the public water in the system is safe for all purposes. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division will inform the Department of Watershed Management when the advisory can be lifted,” city officials said in a statement.

