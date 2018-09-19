Arrest warrants issued for man police say shot, killed grandmother driving home from work

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they have issued arrest warrants in connection with the shooting of a grandmother driving on her way home from work last month.
Beverly Jenkins worked at the City of Refuge as a resident service specialist, working with women and children dealing with homelessness, helping them with resumes, jobs and transitional housing.
[READ: Grandfather demands justice for wife shot, killed driving home from work]
Just two miles away from the gas station at Hopkins Street and Westview Drive, someone called 911, saying a vehicle had careened down a small grassy embankment.
We're working to learn more about the suspect, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Detectives said someone walked up and opened fire, hitting the 49-year-old woman in the head.
My life has been dimmer since she's been gone," Patrick Jenkins, Beverly's husband, told Chanel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez, who has been on top of this story since it happened in August.
[READ: Grandmother shot in head on her way home from gas station, police say]
Police announced Wednesday they had secured arrest warrants for Khalid Bays, 18, on murder charges.
Anyone with information on Bays’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}