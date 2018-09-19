Channel 2 exclusive: Cobb mother explains why she vanished 2 weeks ago

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A missing mother of two who mysteriously vanished near a popular hiking trail is now safe. In an exclusive interview with Channel 2 Action News, she is explaining why she disappeared.
Valerie Maynard asked to meet with Channel 2's Chris Jose, two weeks after she was reported missing.
EXCLUSIVE: Cobb police found a missing Smyrna mother. Valerie Maynard mysteriously disappeared near Kennesaw Mountain two weeks ago. She is safe. The mother of two called me to explain how she vanished. Live at 5. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/ieACDwhFJL— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) September 19, 2018
Only Channel 2 Action News was there as U.S. Park Rangers, Cobb County Police and K-9 units searched Maynard's luxury SUV she left in a parking lot at Kennesaw Mountain.
A park ranger said the car had been parked for a couple days, but nothing initially appeared to be unusual.
