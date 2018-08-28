Husband demands justice after police say wife was shot and killed on her way home

ATLANTA - For the first time since losing his wife, a husband is opening up about his grief after Atlanta police say his high school sweetheart was shot and killed on her way home from work.
Beverly Jenkins worked at the City of Refuge as a resident service specialist, working with women and children dealing with homelessness, helping them with resumes, jobs and transitional housing.
Police say Jenkins was shot and killed earlier this month.
Tonight, what her husband wants you to know about his wife and we’re checking with police about the latest on his unsolved murder, all new on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
