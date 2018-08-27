ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News and our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com have obtained a new federal grand jury subpoena seeking records of Mayor Kasim Reed and his office’s credit card spending and travel for the entirety of his two terms in office.
The demand for records follows investigations by Channel 2 Action News and The AJC that questioned credit card spending by Reed, members of his cabinet and his security detail over Reed’s final three years in office.
Our investigation showed Reed and his security detail may have used their city-issued credit cards or “p-cards” for questionable expenses, including expensive meals, hotel rooms, limo rides and luxury airfare.
We’re digging into the subpoena and what it means for former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}