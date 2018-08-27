COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Cobb County are investigating a threat at Campbell High School.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that there was a threat made via walkie-talkie.
The Cobb County Police Department is assisting Smyrna police and campus police with the investigation. Video from NewsChopper 2 shows a very active scene with heavy police presence.
We have a reporter and photographer on the scene to learn more information about this developing story. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m. for LIVE updates from the scene.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that three students were detained, but no criminal charges were filed. Shortly after 3 p.m., the "Code Red" lockdown was lifted.
Parents are allowed to pick up students at the soccer field off Ward Street "as the event progresses," according to police.
The Cobb County School District sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:
"Administrators learned of a rumor of a threat made by on campus at Campbell High School. After a thorough investigation by the Cobb County School Police and Smyrna Police Department, three persons have been detained. All students were and are safe at this time. The code red has been lifted."
