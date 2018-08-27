Janitor found with meth, marijuana and gun in car at school, police say

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is facing multiple charges after authorities said they found drugs and a gun in her car on school property.
Rockmart police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Georgia Lynn Cook was arrested Saturday night at Van Wert Elementary School. Authorities said a drug dog alerted them to her car, where they said they found meth, marijuana and a gun.
Authorities said Cook is a janitor for the school, but is an employee Sullins Cleaning Company. She does not work for Polk County Schools.
Channel 2's Tom Regan is working to learn more about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News
