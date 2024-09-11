Airport contractor attacked with knife by homeless person on shuttle bus

ATLANTA — A man is in custody after attacking an airport contractor with a knife on Wednesday morning.
Atlanta police say they were called to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport where they found the employee with cuts on his face and hands.
Investigators say the victim is a shuttle manager with an airport vendor and got a call from one of his drivers about a homeless person on the bus who was behaving “erratically.”
The manager confronted the suspect, later identified as Jacarie Seymour, on the shuttle and asked him to leave. Instead, the homeless man pulled out a knife and attacked the manager.
Seymour, 24, ran away, but was later found hiding in a garbage can. Officers also found the knife.
He is currently being held in the Clayton County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and criminal trespass.
