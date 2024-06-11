5 people injured in 4 separate shootings in Atlanta overnight

ATLANTA — It was a violent Tuesday morning across the city of Atlanta.

Atlanta police responded to four separate shooting incidents in a 90-minute span. In total, five people were injured.

Here is the timeline of these shootings:

12:32 a.m. 21-year-old man shot at home on 2600 block of Baker Ridge Drive after a dispute

1:25 a.m. - 39-year-old man shot near business on 3000 block of Headland Drive

2:09 a.m. - 30-year-old man shot at home on 600 block of University Drive

2:28 a.m. - 22-year-old and 21-year-old women shot near gas station on 500 block of Northside Drive

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Each of the victims were listed as being in stable condition.

None of the victims were identified.

At this time, it is unclear if any of these shootings are related.

Officers are continuing to investigate each of these shootings.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Kennesaw police investigating after human remains found by person picking blueberries

©2024 Cox Media Group