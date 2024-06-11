Family of man killed by officer at restaurant to speak on APD releasing body camera video

ATLANTA — The family of a 22-year-old shot and killed by an Atlanta officer at a Buckhead restaurant will speak for the first time since Atlanta police released the body camera footage from the deadly shooting.

An officer shot and killed 22-year-old Nygil Cullins outside Fogo de Chao off Piedmont Road on May 18, 2022.

Investigators said Cullins was a former employee and shot a security guard. Cullins’ parents said he was suffering from a mental crisis at the time of the incident, and his mother called for help.

His family and their attorneys have been calling for two years for police to release the entire body-camera footage from the night their son died. Cullins’ family recently filed a federal lawsuit, claiming their son should not have died that night.

On Tuesday, the Cullins family will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to discuss the video footage and their next legal steps.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna reviewed parts of the over two-hour-long footage, which totals 18 gigabytes of data, to get a better sense of what happened that night.

The video shows Cullins sitting at the restaurant’s bar for an extended period of time and putting his feet up on the counter.

Several staff members appear to address Cullins before two officers arrive and point guns at him. Cullins runs and the officers follow him. Moments later, officers shot him multiple times, then paused and shot him several more times in the restaurant’s entryway.

The full video can be accessed here on Atlanta Police Department’s website. Viewer discretion is advised.

