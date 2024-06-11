WATCH: Driver escapes seconds before train crashes into semi-truck in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Wild video shows the moments a tractor-trailer driver barely escaped before a train crashed into his truck.

The accident happened early Tuesday morning in Bartow County.

Zack Hatcher said he was behind a tractor-trailer that got stalled on train tracks. In the video that Hatcher tagged Channel 2 Action News in, you can hear the train horns blaring and see the railroad crossing arms down.

Hatcher said he warned the driver to get out. In the video, you can see the driver run to safety with just seconds to spare before the train crashed into the semi.

The crash sent debris flying everywhere. Hatcher says he and the semi-truck driver were OK.

“Thank God he made it out the truck though! Y’all be safe out there and stay aware!” Hatcher wrote.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department for more information.

