Couple kidnaps elderly woman and robs her of life savings at gunpoint

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man and woman are behind bars after committing crimes against an elderly woman in Bibb County.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, along with the help of the Atlanta Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team, and the ATF, took April Harris-Legree and Harold Jones into custody on Monday.

Police said the couple drove to the Macon area in a rented car to scam victims out of cash to pay their bills and go on shopping sprees.

The couple drove to a Kroger on Presidential Parkway, kidnapped an elderly woman at gunpoint, and forced her to drive to her bank where they robbed her of her life savings.

They were arrested at a home Godfrey Drive in Atlanta.

Investigators successfully recovered half of the cash, which will be returned to the victim.

Also found during the search was a bag of counterfeit cash and shopping spree items.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night for mugshots of Harris-Legree and Jones, but they were not available.

BCSO said Harris-Legree is charged with Armed Robbery and Kidnapping.

Warrants have been issued for Jones.

